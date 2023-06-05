Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Baddoo has picked up a hit in 24 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (6.7%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (22.2%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this season (37.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .237 AVG .270 .275 OBP .400 .263 SLG .378 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 21 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings