The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short and his .565 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has a double, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .277.

Short has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this year (47.6%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (14.3%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Short has had at least one RBI in 23.8% of his games this season (five of 21), with more than one RBI three times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .444 AVG .143 .500 OBP .143 .778 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 7 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings