The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .279 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.

In 31 of 49 games this year (63.3%) McKinstry has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

In 8.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year, McKinstry has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 23 of 49 games (46.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .286 AVG .261 .375 OBP .340 .457 SLG .370 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 24 GP 25 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.0%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings