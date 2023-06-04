Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the White Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .279 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.
- In 31 of 49 games this year (63.3%) McKinstry has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- In 8.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year, McKinstry has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 23 of 49 games (46.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.375
|OBP
|.340
|.457
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.0%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.52 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.249 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th.
