Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Tyler Nevin (hitting .125 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate
- Nevin is hitting .133 with a home run and three walks.
- Nevin has had a base hit in three of 13 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Nevin has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.182
|AVG
|.000
|.308
|OBP
|.143
|.455
|SLG
|.000
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|3/2
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (3-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.52 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.249 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th.
