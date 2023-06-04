Michael Kopech will toe the rubber for the Chicago White Sox (25-35) on Sunday, June 4 versus the Detroit Tigers (26-30), who will counter with Matthew Boyd. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored White Sox have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +145. Chicago is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total is 9 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.52 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-4, 5.96 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won 15, or 60%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (41.7%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

