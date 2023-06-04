How to Watch the Tigers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Romy Gonzalez and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 46 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Detroit ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .350 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 205 (3.7 per game).
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.
- The Tigers rank 15th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Detroit strikes out eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.245 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Monday.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- In 10 starts, Boyd has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/30/2023
|Rangers
|L 10-6
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/31/2023
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/2/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-0
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|6/3/2023
|White Sox
|L 2-1
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Dylan Cease
|6/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Michael Kopech
|6/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Aaron Nola
|6/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Taijuan Walker
|6/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Zack Wheeler
|6/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Ryne Nelson
|6/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Zac Gallen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
