Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nick Maton (.379 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has five doubles, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .159.
- In 18 of 52 games this season (34.6%) Maton has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (9.6%).
- He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.2% of his games this year, Maton has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.128
|AVG
|.175
|.236
|OBP
|.254
|.234
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/7
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (40.7%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (29.6%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.52), 38th in WHIP (1.249), and 17th in K/9 (10.2).
