Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Jake Marisnick, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate (2022)
- Marisnick hit .234 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Marisnick reached base via a hit in 13 of 27 games last season (48.1%), including multiple hits in 18.5% of those games (five of them).
- He hit a home run in two of 27 games last year, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In four of 27 games last year (14.8%), Marisnick drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He scored in seven of 27 games last year (25.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|.115
|AVG
|.294
|.148
|OBP
|.333
|.154
|SLG
|.510
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|6
|4/1
|K/BB
|20/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Kopech (3-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.52 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.52), 38th in WHIP (1.249), and 17th in K/9 (10.2).
