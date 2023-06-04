Andy Ibanez -- hitting .088 with a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .178 with five doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Ibanez has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .389 .235 OBP .421 .294 SLG .722 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 5/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 13 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

