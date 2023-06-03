Zack Short and his .464 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (84 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on June 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short is batting .295 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
  • This year, Short has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 20 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games this year, and 6% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, Short has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
.444 AVG .143
.500 OBP .143
.778 SLG .286
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/1 K/BB 5/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 6
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.88), 52nd in WHIP (1.404), and 23rd in K/9 (9.8).
