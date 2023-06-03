The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and after the second round Viktor Hovland is in 17th place at -2.

Looking to place a bet on Viktor Hovland at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Viktor Hovland Insights

Hovland has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 18 rounds played.

Hovland has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In his past five tournaments, Hovland has finished in the top five once.

In his past five tournaments, Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Hovland has finished in the top 20 in each of his past three tournaments.

Hovland will attempt to make the cut for the 21st event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 18 -8 270 1 20 5 8 $7.2M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In Hovland's past four appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 41st.

Hovland made the cut in each of his four most recent entries to this event.

Hovland finished 17th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,571 yards, 270 yards longer than average.

The courses that Hovland has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,320 yards, while Muirfield Village GC will be 7,571 yards this week.

Hovland's Last Time Out

Hovland was in the 30th percentile on par 3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was good enough to place him in the 74th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.06).

Hovland shot better than 96% of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.80.

Hovland fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Hovland recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.7).

Hovland's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the tournament average of 5.7.

In that most recent tournament, Hovland's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.2).

Hovland ended the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 1.9.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hovland finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Hovland Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hovland's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

