Tigers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (24-35) and Detroit Tigers (26-29) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on June 3.
The White Sox will give the ball to Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.50 ERA).
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-4.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Tigers' record against the spread is 2-3-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those games).
- The Tigers have won in 20, or 42.6%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Detroit has won 10 of 23 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.7 runs per game (204 total).
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.46) in the majors this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|White Sox
|W 6-5
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Dylan Cease
|May 29
|Rangers
|L 5-0
|Matthew Boyd vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 30
|Rangers
|L 10-6
|Alex Faedo vs Martín Pérez
|May 31
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Joey Wentz vs Dane Dunning
|June 2
|@ White Sox
|L 3-0
|Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
|June 3
|@ White Sox
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Dylan Cease
|June 4
|@ White Sox
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Michael Kopech
|June 5
|@ Phillies
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Aaron Nola
|June 6
|@ Phillies
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Taijuan Walker
|June 7
|@ Phillies
|-
|Reese Olson vs Zack Wheeler
|June 9
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Ryne Nelson
