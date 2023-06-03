Dylan Cease will take the mound for the Chicago White Sox (24-35) on Saturday, June 3 against the Detroit Tigers (26-29), who will counter with Michael Lorenzen. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +140 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.88 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.50 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The White Sox went 3-3 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 20 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 10 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

