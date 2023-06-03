After the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Si Woo Kim is in fifth at -5.

Looking to place a bet on Si Woo Kim at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Si Woo Kim Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Kim has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In his past five events, Kim has finished in the top five twice.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 28 -6 272 1 20 3 4 $3.8M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In Kim's previous eight entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 27th.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend seven times.

Kim finished fifth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Muirfield Village GC measures 7,571 yards for this tournament, 270 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,301).

The average course Kim has played i the last year (7,324 yards) is 247 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,571).

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 15th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge was strong, putting him in the 80th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kim shot better than 74% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Kim carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kim carded five bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.7).

Kim's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the field average (5.7).

At that most recent tournament, Kim had a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Kim ended the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 1.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kim underperformed compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Kim Odds to Win: +1400

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

