The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in the first game of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 3, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA
1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
  • With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

