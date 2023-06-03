The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has six doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .229.

In 54.5% of his games this year (24 of 44), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (18.2%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 44 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .385 AVG .226 .429 OBP .293 .590 SLG .264 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 8 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 22 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

