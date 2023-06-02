The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .288 with seven doubles, four home runs and 24 walks.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 47 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.9% of them.

In four games this season, he has homered (8.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this year (19.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 22 games this season (46.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .286 AVG .261 .375 OBP .340 .457 SLG .370 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 24 GP 23 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings