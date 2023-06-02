Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs White Sox
|Tigers vs White Sox Odds
|Tigers vs White Sox Prediction
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .288 with seven doubles, four home runs and 24 walks.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 47 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.9% of them.
- In four games this season, he has homered (8.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this year (19.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 22 games this season (46.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.375
|OBP
|.340
|.457
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.