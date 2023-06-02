Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (23-35) will host Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers (26-28) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, June 2, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Tigers have +130 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Mike Clevinger - CHW (3-3, 4.56 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 23 times and won 13, or 56.5%, of those games.

The White Sox have played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter and won each of them.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The White Sox were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 20, or 43.5%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Tigers have won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 24th 4th

