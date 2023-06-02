How to Watch the Tigers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Luis Robert and Spencer Torkelson will be among the star attractions when the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 46 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Detroit ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .355 this season.
- The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
- Detroit has scored 204 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 11th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit strikes out eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.259 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Reese Olson has been named the starter for the Tigers and will make his first start this season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 23-year-old right-hander.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Jesse Scholtens
|5/28/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-5
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|5/29/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/30/2023
|Rangers
|L 10-6
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/31/2023
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|6/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Dylan Cease
|6/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Michael Kopech
|6/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Aaron Nola
|6/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Taijuan Walker
|6/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Zack Wheeler
