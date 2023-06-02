Luis Robert and Spencer Torkelson will be among the star attractions when the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 46 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .355 this season.

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

Detroit has scored 204 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 11th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.259 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson has been named the starter for the Tigers and will make his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 23-year-old right-hander.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Home Michael Lorenzen Jesse Scholtens 5/28/2023 White Sox W 6-5 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers L 10-6 Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/2/2023 White Sox - Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 6/3/2023 White Sox - Away Michael Lorenzen Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox - Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies - Away Alex Faedo Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies - Away Joey Wentz Taijuan Walker 6/7/2023 Phillies - Away Reese Olson Zack Wheeler

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.