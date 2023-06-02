Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Friday, Spencer Torkelson (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs White Sox
|Tigers vs White Sox Odds
|Tigers vs White Sox Prediction
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .237 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.
- In 58.5% of his 53 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- In 7.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (37.7%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20 games this year (37.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.293
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Clevinger (3-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.