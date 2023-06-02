On Friday, Spencer Torkelson (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .237 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.

In 58.5% of his 53 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

In 7.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (37.7%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20 games this year (37.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .220 AVG .253 .293 OBP .292 .320 SLG .398 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 12/4 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 27 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings