Jake Marisnick -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)



Jake Marisnick At The Plate (2022)

  • Marisnick hit .234 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Marisnick got a hit 13 times last season in 27 games (48.1%), including five multi-hit games (18.5%).
  • He homered in two of 27 games last year, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In four of 27 games last season (14.8%), Marisnick picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He scored a run in seven of 27 games last year (25.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
11 GP 16
.115 AVG .294
.148 OBP .333
.154 SLG .510
1 XBH 7
0 HR 2
0 RBI 6
4/1 K/BB 20/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
11 GP 16
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to give up 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
