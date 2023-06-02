Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .147 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Rangers.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .174 with five doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 40.7% of his games this season (11 of 27), with at least two hits three times (11.1%).

He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .389 .235 OBP .421 .294 SLG .722 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 5/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 12 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings