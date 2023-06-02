Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .552 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .262.

Baddoo has picked up a hit in 23 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 16 of 42 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .237 AVG .270 .275 OBP .400 .263 SLG .378 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 18 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

