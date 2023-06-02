Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .552 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .262.
  • Baddoo has picked up a hit in 23 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 16 of 42 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.237 AVG .270
.275 OBP .400
.263 SLG .378
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
10/2 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 18
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • The White Sox are sending Clevinger (3-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
