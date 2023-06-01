The Detroit Pistons (16-55) currently have +100000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship. They next hit the court at home against the Miami Heat on Sunday, March 19 at 6:00 PM ET.

Pistons NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +100000 25th Bet $100 to win $100000 To Make the Finals +50000 - Bet $100 to win $50000

Pistons Standings Information

The Pistons are currently 15th in the Eastern Conference, 17.0 games behind the 10th-place Bulls, and would not make the playoffs if the season ended today.

Team Games Back 6 Brooklyn Nets 11.0 7 Miami Heat 12.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 15.0 9 Toronto Raptors 16.0 10 Chicago Bulls 17.5 11 Washington Wizards 18.0 12 Indiana Pacers 18.0 13 Orlando Magic 22.0 14 Charlotte Hornets 29.0 15 Detroit Pistons 34.5

Pistons Team Stats

The Pistons have won 16 games so far this season (16-55).

This year, the Pistons are 9-28 at home with a 7-27 record on the road.

The Pistons have won two games (2-2) when playing as the favorite, while going 14-53 when listed as underdogs.

The Pistons have put up a record of 1-1 when favored by three or fewer points this season. They also have just one victory when favored by more than three points (1-1).

The Pistons have secured three wins when playing as underdogs by three points or fewer this season (3-2), and they have posted an 11-51 record in contests when playing as underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Pistons' Top Players

The scoring leader for the Pistons this season is Jaden Ivey, who averages 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Jalen Duren is Detroit's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.9 per game, while Killian Hayes is its best passer, averaging 6.1 assists in each contest.

Alec Burks leads the Pistons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Hayes is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Duren leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

