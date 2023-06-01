Nuggets vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 1
The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will match up in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|219
|-360
|+295
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|218.5
|-375
|+290
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-9)
|219
|-360
|+290
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|218.5
|-370
|+305
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams give up 222.3 points per game combined, 3.3 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|27.5
|-110
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-125
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.5
|-105
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|12.5
|-120
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|+105
|11.5
Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Nuggets
|-425
|-5000
|Heat
|+320
|-
