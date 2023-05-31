On Wednesday, Tyler Nevin (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Nevin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

  • Nevin has a home run and three walks while hitting .083.
  • Nevin has gotten a hit in two of 11 games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Nevin has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in one of 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
.182 AVG .000
.308 OBP .143
.455 SLG .000
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
3/2 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
6 GP 5
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
  • Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Monday, May 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed a 1.67 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .206 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.