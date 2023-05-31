Marcus Semien carries a 19-game hitting streak into the Texas Rangers' (35-19) game against the Detroit Tigers (25-28) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Comerica Park.

The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (4-0) versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-5).

Tigers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (4-0, 1.67 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-5, 7.80 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz (1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has put together a 7.80 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .307 to opposing batters.

Wentz has yet to record a quality start this season.

Wentz is looking to record his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers will hand the ball to Dunning (4-0) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, May 22, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 1.67 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .206.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

