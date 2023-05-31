Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Texas Rangers visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has 66 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .296/.365/.484 slash line so far this year.

Semien will look for his 20th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .318 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and nine RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Orioles May. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 52 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .257/.320/.505 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 30 4-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Tigers May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.