How to Watch the Tigers vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hit the field against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit 46 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB action.
- Detroit is slugging .355, the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers rank 27th in the majors with a .228 batting average.
- Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.8 runs per game (201 total).
- The Tigers are 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.
- The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 12th in the majors.
- The 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.
- Detroit has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Tigers have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.253).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-5) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Wentz is yet to notch a quality start so far this year.
- Wentz has put together five starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|White Sox
|L 12-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Lance Lynn
|5/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Jesse Scholtens
|5/28/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-5
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|5/29/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/30/2023
|Rangers
|L 10-6
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/31/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Jesse Scholtens
|6/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|6/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Michael Kopech
|6/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Aaron Nola
|6/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Taijuan Walker
