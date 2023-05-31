Tigers vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Adolis Garcia and Zach McKinstry will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.
The Rangers are listed as -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+130). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.
Tigers vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-155
|+130
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their foes are 8-2-0 in their last 10 contests.
- The Tigers' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those games).
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (42.2%) in those contests.
- Detroit has entered 25 games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 11-14 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 53 games with a total this season.
- The Tigers are 3-3-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-13
|12-15
|8-17
|17-11
|20-20
|5-8
