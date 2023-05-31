Adolis Garcia and Zach McKinstry will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The Rangers are listed as -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+130). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

1:10 PM ET

Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -155 +130 9 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their foes are 8-2-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Tigers' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those games).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (42.2%) in those contests.

Detroit has entered 25 games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 11-14 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 53 games with a total this season.

The Tigers are 3-3-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-13 12-15 8-17 17-11 20-20 5-8

