Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Torkelson and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .232 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 30 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (7.7%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this season (20 of 52), with more than one RBI three times (5.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 52 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.293
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.69 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Dunning (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.67 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Monday, May 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.67, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .206 batting average against him.
