Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .147 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .174 with five doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 11 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.389
|.235
|OBP
|.421
|.294
|SLG
|.722
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday, May 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 1.67 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
