Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .147 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is hitting .174 with five doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Ibanez has picked up a hit in 11 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In eight of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.235 AVG .389
.235 OBP .421
.294 SLG .722
1 XBH 4
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
5/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 12
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
  • Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Monday, May 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up a 1.67 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
