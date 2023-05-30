Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (34-19) and the Detroit Tigers (25-27) at Comerica Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 30.

The probable starters are Martin Perez (6-1) for the Rangers and Alex Faedo (1-2) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those contests).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (43.2%) in those contests.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 17-21 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (195 total runs).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule