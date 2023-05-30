The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.446) and total hits (60) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Greene will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 in his last outings.

In 76.5% of his games this year (39 of 51), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (31.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 51), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.4% of his games this season, Greene has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.9%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (47.1%), including five games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .290 AVG .241 .343 OBP .302 .419 SLG .342 3 XBH 5 2 HR 1 7 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 26/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 24 GP 27 22 (91.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%) 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings