Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has three doubles and 10 walks while hitting .169.
- In 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), Cabrera has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 27 games this season.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in three of 27 games so far this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|.192
|AVG
|.186
|.222
|OBP
|.222
|.231
|SLG
|.233
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (7.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 0.9 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 41st, 1.473 WHIP ranks 65th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th.
