Matt Vierling -- batting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has six doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .241.

In 25 of 46 games this season (54.3%) Vierling has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (19.6%).

He has gone deep in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 46), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this year (15.2%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 46 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 19 .239 AVG .239 .300 OBP .292 .391 SLG .313 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 7 RBI 3 8/3 K/BB 22/4 2 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 25 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings