Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Matt Vierling -- batting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has six doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .241.
- In 25 of 46 games this season (54.3%) Vierling has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
- He has gone deep in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 46), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this year (15.2%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 46 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|19
|.239
|AVG
|.239
|.300
|OBP
|.292
|.391
|SLG
|.313
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|8/3
|K/BB
|22/4
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 0.9 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.83), 65th in WHIP (1.473), and 59th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
