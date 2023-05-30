Jonathan Schoop -- with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop is batting .225 with five doubles and eight walks.
  • This year, Schoop has recorded at least one hit in 16 of 33 games (48.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 33 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Schoop has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (18.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 16
.211 AVG .184
.286 OBP .244
.316 SLG .211
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
4/2 K/BB 10/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 20
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (15.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Perez (6-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.83 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 41st, 1.473 WHIP ranks 65th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
