On Tuesday, Andy Ibanez (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .167 with five doubles, a home run and two walks.

Ibanez has had a hit in 10 of 26 games this year (38.5%), including multiple hits three times (11.5%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Ibanez has driven in a run in six games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (26.9%), including one multi-run game.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .389 .235 OBP .421 .294 SLG .722 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 5/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 12 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings