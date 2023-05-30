On Tuesday, Andy Ibanez (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is batting .167 with five doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Ibanez has had a hit in 10 of 26 games this year (38.5%), including multiple hits three times (11.5%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • Ibanez has driven in a run in six games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (26.9%), including one multi-run game.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.235 AVG .389
.235 OBP .421
.294 SLG .722
1 XBH 4
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
5/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 12
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).
  • The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 41st, 1.473 WHIP ranks 65th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
