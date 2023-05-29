Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Monday, Zack Short (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .303 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
- In eight of 16 games this season, Short has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- Looking at the 16 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (18.8%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Short has driven home a run in four games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.444
|AVG
|.143
|.500
|OBP
|.143
|.778
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.72 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed nine innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.60), fifth in WHIP (.966), and 35th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
