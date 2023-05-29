On Monday, Zack Short (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .303 with a double, three home runs and six walks.

In eight of 16 games this season, Short has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

Looking at the 16 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (18.8%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

Short has driven home a run in four games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .444 AVG .143 .500 OBP .143 .778 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 5 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings