On Monday, Zack Short (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short is batting .303 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
  • In eight of 16 games this season, Short has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 16 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (18.8%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Short has driven home a run in four games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
.444 AVG .143
.500 OBP .143
.778 SLG .286
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/1 K/BB 5/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 5
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.72 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed nine innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.60), fifth in WHIP (.966), and 35th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
