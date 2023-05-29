How to Watch the White Sox vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets head into the first of a three-game series against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox are 20th in MLB play with 55 home runs. They average one per game.
- Chicago is 24th in baseball, slugging .385.
- The White Sox have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
- Chicago ranks 19th in runs scored with 235 (4.3 per game).
- The White Sox are 29th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .296.
- The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.
- Chicago has a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.409).
Angels Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Angels' 69 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- Los Angeles is eighth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.
- The Angels rank ninth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Los Angeles has scored 259 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.327).
- The Angels rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Los Angeles strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.18 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
- The Angels have a combined WHIP of 1.320 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Kopech is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Kopech will look to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Angels will hand the ball to Griffin Canning (3-2) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing two hits.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Canning has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Griffin Canning
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Jaime Barria
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
Angels Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Angels Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-0
|Home
|Griffin Canning
|Brayan Bello
|5/24/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-3
|Home
|Tyler Anderson
|James Paxton
|5/26/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Reid Detmers
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-5
|Home
|-
|Edward Cabrera
|5/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Patrick Sandoval
|Eury Pérez
|5/29/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Griffin Canning
|Michael Kopech
|5/30/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Anderson
|Lucas Giolito
|5/31/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jaime Barria
|Lance Lynn
|6/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Reid Detmers
|Framber Valdez
|6/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Shohei Ohtani
|Cristian Javier
|6/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Patrick Sandoval
|J.P. France
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.