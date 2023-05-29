The Texas Rangers (33-19) are looking for Marcus Semien to prolong a 17-game hitting streak against the Detroit Tigers (25-26) on Monday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 2.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (3-3, 5.74 ERA).

Tigers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (6-2, 2.60 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-3, 5.74 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

The Tigers will send Boyd (3-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

During nine games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing batters.

Boyd enters the matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Boyd will try to secure his sixth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers will send Eovaldi (6-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed nine innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.60 ERA this season with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.4 walks per nine across 10 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.

Eovaldi has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.60), fifth in WHIP (.966), and 35th in K/9 (8.6).

