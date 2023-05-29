Riley Greene and Marcus Semien are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers play at Comerica Park on Monday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Greene Stats

Greene has collected 58 hits with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.361/.444 on the year.

Greene has recorded a base hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and three RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 28 1-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. White Sox May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 36 hits with seven doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .295/.409/.451 so far this season.

McKinstry enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and two RBI.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 2 vs. White Sox May. 27 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 1 vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi (6-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

He's going for his eighth straight quality start.

Eovaldi has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.60), fifth in WHIP (.966), and 35th in K/9 (8.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates May. 23 9.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Braves May. 17 7.0 5 3 3 5 2 at Athletics May. 11 8.2 3 0 0 12 1 at Angels May. 6 8.0 5 0 0 5 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 9.0 3 0 0 8 0

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Semien Stats

Semien has 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 43 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .298/.368/.488 on the year.

Semien will look for his 18th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .304 with four doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Orioles May. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Pirates May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has eight doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 49 RBI (48 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.315/.508 on the season.

Garcia has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles and a walk.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

