Marcus Semien and Zach McKinstry will be among the stars on display when the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 44 home runs as a team.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .356 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 195 (3.8 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .306 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Detroit has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.234 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Boyd has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke 5/25/2023 White Sox W 7-2 Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox L 12-3 Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Home Michael Lorenzen Jesse Scholtens 5/28/2023 White Sox W 6-5 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers - Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers - Home Joey Wentz Jon Gray 6/2/2023 White Sox - Away Michael Lorenzen - 6/3/2023 White Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox - Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech

