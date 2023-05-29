The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene hit the field at Comerica Park against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Monday.

The Tigers are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rangers (-165). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -165 +140 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Tigers have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those games had a runline set by bookmakers). Detroit's last five games have finished above the total, and the average total during that streak was 8.3.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in 19, or 44.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has entered 22 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 10-12 in those contests.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 28 of its 51 chances.

In five games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-11 12-15 8-16 17-10 20-19 5-7

