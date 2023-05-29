On Monday, Spencer Torkelson (.396 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has 12 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .234.
  • Torkelson has picked up a hit in 29 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • In 8.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38.0% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 19 of 50 games (38.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.220 AVG .253
.293 OBP .292
.320 SLG .398
3 XBH 8
1 HR 2
6 RBI 11
12/4 K/BB 18/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 27
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw nine innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.60), fifth in WHIP (.966), and 35th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.