Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nick Maton (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 172 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has five doubles, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .158.
- Maton has gotten a hit in 16 of 47 games this year (34.0%), including five multi-hit games (10.6%).
- In 10.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has had an RBI in 11 games this year (23.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 47 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.128
|AVG
|.175
|.236
|OBP
|.254
|.234
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/7
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (40.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi (6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw nine innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.60 ERA ranks seventh, .966 WHIP ranks fifth, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.