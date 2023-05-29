Bam Adebayo be on the court for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 104-103 loss versus the Celtics, Adebayo put up 11 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets available for Adebayo, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 20.4 17.3 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.6 Assists 3.5 3.2 2.9 PRA 30.5 32.8 29.8 PR 26.5 29.6 26.9



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 15.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.9 per contest.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.4 points per contest, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the league, giving up 44.0 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 46 11 13 5 0 1 1 5/25/2023 32 16 8 3 0 1 2 5/23/2023 35 10 5 0 0 0 1 5/21/2023 26 13 3 2 0 1 1 5/19/2023 38 22 17 9 0 0 0 5/17/2023 37 20 8 5 0 0 1 1/24/2023 37 30 15 1 0 1 2 12/2/2022 38 28 7 3 0 1 1 11/30/2022 39 23 6 5 1 0 2 10/21/2022 35 19 8 5 0 0 2

