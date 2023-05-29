On Monday, Akil Baddoo (.486 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .263.
  • Baddoo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .357 with two homers during his last games.
  • Baddoo has had a hit in 21 of 39 games this year (53.8%), including multiple hits eight times (20.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (25.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 16 games this season (41.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.237 AVG .270
.275 OBP .400
.263 SLG .378
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
10/2 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 18
12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.72).
  • The Rangers surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went nine innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.60 ERA ranks seventh, .966 WHIP ranks fifth, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
