On Sunday, Zach McKinstry (batting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .291 with six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (9.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this year (20.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 20 of 43 games (46.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .286 AVG .261 .375 OBP .340 .457 SLG .370 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 20 GP 23 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

