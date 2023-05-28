The Chicago White Sox (22-32) visit the Detroit Tigers (24-26) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The Tigers will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4, 2.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.60 ERA).

Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSDET
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
  Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-4, 2.19 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.60 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

  • The Tigers will send Rodriguez (4-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.19, a 4.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .957 in 10 games this season.
  • He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.
  • Rodriguez will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

  • Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
  • Cease is trying to record his fourth straight quality start in this game.
  • Cease is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 56th, 1.364 WHIP ranks 51st, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.

